Microsoft names new leadership to drive business in India, South Asia

Nitin Mittal, Himani Agrawal, and Aparna Kondaboina will take on new roles to drive the company's AI initiatives and overall business strategy in the region, according to a statement

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Himani Agrawal has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Microsoft India & South Asia. | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
Microsoft on Thursday announced key leadership appointments for its India and South Asia operations, with immediate effect.

Nitin Mittal, Himani Agrawal, and Aparna Kondaboina will take on new roles to drive the company's AI initiatives and overall business strategy in the region, according to a statement.

Nitin Mittal has joined as Industry Leader, Digital Natives, India & South Asia. He brings over 24 years of experience in building digital platforms across finance, retail, e-commerce, and media sectors.

His previous leadership roles include stints at Zee Entertainment, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and founding SOLV, a B2B platform for SMEs.

Himani Agrawal has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO), Microsoft India & South Asia.

With more than 25 years at Microsoft, Agrawal will now oversee revenue growth, strategic innovation, business simplification, and overall operations in the region.

Aparna Kondaboina steps into the role of Head of Human Resources, Microsoft Customers and Partners Solutions (MCAPS), India & South Asia.

Kondaboina, with 23 years of experience, has previously led HR for the Microsoft India Development Centre, helping it become the company's largest development hub outside Redmond.

In her new position, she will focus on talent strategy, inclusion, and building high-performance teams to support Microsoft's commercial business in the region.

"Each of these leaders will strengthen our leadership bench with their deep functional depth and business acumen to our organisation," Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

