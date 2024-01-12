Home / Companies / News / Migsun Group sells retail space in national capital to Dmart for Rs 108 cr

Migsun Group sells retail space in national capital to Dmart for Rs 108 cr

A leading hypermarket retail chain, Dmart has acquired the project's lower ground and first floors to set up a hypermarket store

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Realty firm Migsun Group on Friday said it has sold 47,000 square feet retail space in its commercial project in the national capital to Dmart for Rs 108 crore.

Dmart has bought the space at the project in sector 22, Rohini in Delhi, according to a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A leading hypermarket retail chain, Dmart has acquired the project's lower ground and first floors to set up a hypermarket store.

The retail space has been acquired for Rs 108 crore, the statement said.

Last year, Migsun Group had acquired 9-acre land parcels for Rs 265 crore to develop a high-street retail project.

"We will develop a high-street retail project on this land, comprising 1 million square feet area," Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani had said.

Commenting on the deal, Miglani on Friday said the project provides an exceptional investment opportunity for businesses seeking to establish themselves at a prime location.

"It is close to Rohini West metro station and has a huge catchment area of families with high spending power, he said.

Migsun Group said it has completed more than 40 projects across Delhi-NCR. It is currently developing many projects.

Also Read

DMart Q1 net rises 2.5% to Rs 659 crore, sales up 18% to Rs 11,865.4 cr

DMart Q2FY24 results: PAT declines 9% despite 18.7% increase in revenue

Commission examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

Rohini Commission decoded: Understanding sub-categorisation of OBCs

New supply of retail space in shopping malls to rise 43% by 2027: JLL India

Capacit'e Infra raises Rs 200 cr via QIP route for working capital needs

Food regulator FSSAI inspects flight kitchens following live worm fiasco

BlackRock quarterly profit rises on strong assets under management

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

ProClime commits Rs 450 crore investment in TN to drive carbon projects

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DMartRealtyretail spaceDelhi-NCRRohini

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story