Home / Companies / News / LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

LIC receives another Income Tax demand notice worth Rs 1,370.60 crore

The state-owned insurer received a demand order worth Rs 1,370.60 crore from the Income Tax authorities in Mumbai

LIC
Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been slapped with a tax notice amounting to Rs 1,370.60 crore by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

The insurer said that it will file an appeal against the tax notices with the Commissioner (Appeals), Mumbai, within the prescribed timelines.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In an exchange filing on Friday, the insurer clarified that there is no material impact on financials, operations, or other activities of the corporation due to these orders.

The insurer said that the Income Tax Department had issued an intimation for a refund of Rs 1,370.60 crore for the assessment years 2011–12. "The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal [ITAT] had directed the assessing officer to examine the factual matrix or utilisation of surplus and decide in accordance with law with respect to the issue of disallowance or addition on account of interim bonus made in the assessment order. On reconsideration, the Assessing Officer disallowed the same. and issued a demand notice for Rs. 1370.60 crore," it said.

Earlier on Thursday, the state-owned life insurer received demand notices for Rs 3,528.75 crore from the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

On January 2, LIC received a GST notice of Rs 806.3 crore from the Maharashtra deputy commissioner of state tax for various compliance-related shortcomings in FY 2017-18. The demand notice includes Rs 365.02 crore of GST dues, Rs 404.7 crore of penalty, and an interest payment of Rs 36.5 crore.

At 5 pm, the shares of LIC were trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 829.35 on BSE.

Also Read

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

LIC gets GST notice of Rs 806 crore; insurer says will file an appeal

Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum

ProClime commits Rs 450 crore investment in TN to drive carbon projects

Indian Bank inks pact with FPL Tech to launch co-branded credit card

Zydus Group to invest Rs 5,000 cr across various sectors in Gujarat: Patel

REC to raise about Rs 3,500 crore via yen-denominated green bonds

HDFC Life Q3 results: Profit rises 16% on higher investment income

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Life InsuranceLife Insurance CorporationLIC Income Tax noticeBS Web ReportsMumbai

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story