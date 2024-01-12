Food regulator FSSAI inspects flight kitchens following live worm fiasco

Food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has inspected major flight kitchens across the country after a sandwich with a live worm was found on an IndiGo flight recently, top officials said.

Indigo, on its part, also undertook a thorough review of its catering partner's production and packaging processes, the company said in response to an email questionnaire sent by Business Standard. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The live worm in one of the in-flight refreshments caused a furore in social media and elsewhere with netizens questioning the sanitisation process. Following the episode, the FSSAI had issued a show cause notice to the airline and sought an explanation.



“With reference to the show cause notice from FSSAI, IndiGo regrets the incident and has already taken steps to avoid such incidents in the future. As part of these measures, IndiGo has undertaken a thorough review of its catering partner's production and packaging processes. In addition, a comprehensive refresher of sanitisation protocols has also been conducted with the catering partner. IndiGo remains committed to providing its passengers with the best possible in-flight experience and ensuring compliance to all food and hygiene standards,” Indigo said in a statement shared with Business Standard.

Majority of flight kitchens in the country are run by three big companies — Oberoi Flight Services, TajSATS and Ambassador's Sky Chef.



Oberoi Flight Services confirmed that its facility was inspected and the unit scored 94 per cent on various laid-out parameters by the authorities.

“A surprise check was conducted by officials of the Central Food Safety Office and a team of FSSAI, Mumbai, on January 2. The unit scored 94 per cent on various parameters by the authorities. Minor suggested improvements by the officials will be implemented immediately by the unit,” a spokesman of Oberoi Flight Services told Business Standard in response to the queries sent to them.

TajSATS, the 50:50 joint venture of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and SATS, and one which runs the highest number of flight kitchens in India, told Business Standard that it did not cater to Indigo’s flight concern.