Home / Companies / News / Mizuho Financial to buy KKR-backed Avendus Capital for expansion in India

Mizuho Financial to buy KKR-backed Avendus Capital for expansion in India

Japan's third-largest bank got agreement from a major shareholder to purchase 61.6 per cent of the Mumbai-based firm

Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho has been seeking to scale its global advisory business | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:01 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Taiga Uranaka, Siddhi Nayak and Hideki Suzuki
 
Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is buying a controlling stake in KKR & Co.-backed investment bank Avendus Capital Pvt, marking the latest bet by a Japanese lender on India’s rapidly expanding financial services sector.
 
Japan’s third-largest bank got agreement from a major shareholder to purchase 61.6 per cent of the Mumbai-based firm, it said on Wednesday. It is seeking approval from other holders to increase that to 78.3 per cent, for a total purchase price of ₹4,700 crore ($516 million).  
 
The transaction is poised to be Mizuho’s largest investment in India and underscores a broader push by Japanese financial groups to deepen their presence in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. While some rivals are targeting India’s vast consumer market, Mizuho is prioritizing corporate and investment banking. 
 
“India has been a missing piece and the partnership with Avendus will fill that,” Mizuho Chief Executive Officer Masahiro Kihara said at a briefing, referring to the Tokyo-based group’s global corporate and investment banking buildup.
 
The deal for Avendus boosts Mizuho’s foothold in India, which has become a hotspot for initial public offerings amid strong economic growth and rising corporate activity. 
 
Founded in 1999, Avendus is a leading player in India’s investment banking, wealth management and asset management sectors, and has advised on some of the country’s largest equity offerings and strategic transactions. Talks with Mizuho had earlier stalled over valuation differences, Bloomberg News reported in September.
 
Mizuho has been seeking to scale its global advisory business by pairing its balance sheet with local expertise rather than building operations from scratch. In 2023, it bought US investment bank Greenhill & Co. to bolster its merger advisory capabilities in the Americas. 
 
Meanwhile, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy a minority stake in Indian non-bank lender Shriram Finance Ltd., Bloomberg News reported this week. Earlier this year, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. became the largest shareholder of Yes Bank Ltd. in a landmark deal in India. 
 
More Japanese firms in other sectors are expected to expand in the country, giving banks an opportunity to play a role. 
 
“A lot of Japanese companies are considering entering the India market, and it will be a great boost to us to have a strong partner with strong connections with local entrepreneurs,” Kihara said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki expects new EV lifting green-car share of India sales to 45%

Citroën India sees three-fold rise in Q4 sales on strategy shift

Indigo crisis: PIL filed in Delhi HC seeking direction for compensation

Premium

American banking giant JP Morgan to set up Asia's largest GCC in India

Premium

Apple exports record $2 billion worth of iPhones from India in November

Topics :KKR Asset FinanceKKR IndiaInvestment Banks

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story