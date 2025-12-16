Citroën India sees three-fold rise in Q4 sales on strategy shift

The new localisation strategy seems to be paying off for Citroën India. The company saw healthy growth and positive momentum in the second half of calendar year 2025, with Q4 sales trending three-fold that of Q3 so far, driven by the ‘Citroën 2.0 – Shift Into The New’ strategy.

The strategy, formally unveiled in August 2025, outlined a long-term roadmap to deepen localisation, expand the dealer and service footprint, and elevate customer-centric product and ownership experiences across India.

Growth has been supported by continued product innovation, expanded export programmes, and strengthened engineering and software capabilities as the quarter progresses, the company said. Citroën India’s vehicle exports rose 18.8 per cent in 2025, driven by strong demand from Africa and Asean markets.

Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India, said, “The Citroën 2.0 – ‘Shift Into The New’ strategy is leading steady growth in India. With a sharp focus on localisation, enhancing India-first product interventions, and expanding customer accessibility, we have created a strong and sustainable growth path. The impact is visible; Citroën delivered three-fold sales in Q4, compared to Q3 and contributed significantly to Stellantis India’s 18.8 per cent export growth in 2025. With the Basalt set to join our global export portfolio in 2026, India is rapidly becoming a core pillar of Citroën’s long-term strategy for product development, manufacturing, and technology.”

Citroën strengthened its portfolio in 2025 with refreshed and new models, including the C3 Dark Edition, Aircross, C3X, Basalt, and Aircross X. The Basalt X also debuted CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car assistant, highlighting the brand’s focus on delivering intuitive, technology-led experiences to Indian customers. CARA, Citroën’s in-car assistant, is seeing strong adoption across everyday use cases such as music control, navigation, hands-free calling, weather updates, and live information. It also includes features like reminders, web search, and flight tracking. Citroën has partnered with HDFC Bank, IndusInd General Insurance, and Sundaram Finance in 2025 to enable financing and ownership, it said. These collaborations offer flexible finance options, digital loan approvals, and simplified insurance solutions. Citroën has also partnered with mobility providers to integrate its electric vehicles into urban fleets.