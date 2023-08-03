Home / Companies / News / Moderna sees up to $8 bn in 2023 Covid vaccine sales on pvt market hopes

Moderna sees up to $8 bn in 2023 Covid vaccine sales on pvt market hopes

Moderna expects $6 billion to $8 billion in sales from its COVID shots this year, up from its previous forecast of $5 billion, driven by potential US demand

PTI
Moderna expects $6 billion to $8 billion in sales from its COVID shots this year, up from its previous forecast of $5 billion, driven by potential U.S. demand for 50 to 100 million doses in the fall season. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

By Leroy Leo and Patrick Wingrove
 
Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its annual forecast for COVID-19 vaccine sales to up to $8 billion on hopes of a boost in the fall season as sales move to a private market in the United States from government contracts, sending its shares up 6% in premarket trading.
 
COVID vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer are pinning their hopes on private markets sales and strong demand for their new updated shots targeting XBB.1.5 variant to turn around a slump in sales of the products that had bumper growth during the peak of the pandemic.
 
Moderna expects $6 billion to $8 billion in sales from its COVID shots this year, up from its previous forecast of $5 billion, driven by potential U.S. demand for 50 to 100 million doses in the fall season.
 
The company sees between $2 billion and $4 billion in the vaccine sales from commercial contracts in the United States and other places. However, it said $1 billion of a total $5 billion in sales from signed government contracts would be deferred to next year.
 
Pfizer on Tuesday warned that sales of COVID vaccines were uncertain, adding that the COVID vaccination rates this fall should be a good predictor for annual rates. Sales of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fell 83% in the second quarter. 
 
For Moderna, second-quarter COVID vaccine sales slumped 94% to $293 million, which was still higher than analysts' average estimate of $233.6 million, according to Refinitiv data.
 
It reported a net loss of $3.62 per share, narrower than analysts' average estimate of a $4.04 loss.
 
Moderna's quarterly financials were hurt by inventory writedowns and other charges worth $674 million, driven by a shift in product demand to the updated COVID shot as well as a decline in customer demand.
 
(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru and Patrick Wingrove in New York; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Also Read

Moderna to invest $1 billion in China to manufacture mRNA vaccines: Report

Moderna's Q4 profit tumbles to 70% as Covid-19 vaccine sales fall

Kids, teens can take Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster in Canada

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

8% of GCCs expect their workforce to double within 2023: NLB Services

Kalyan Jewellers to open 11 new showrooms this month across many states

Maruti Suzuki entry-level hatchback Alto crosses 4.5 million sales mark

Food industry impacted by high commodity prices: Britannia Industries

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic rheumatoid arthritis drug

Topics :Coronavirus VaccineUSA

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story