Naxion Energy plans ₹200 crore expansion, new plant in Hyderabad by 2026

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Naxion Energy has a manufacturing facility in Coimbatore and develops high-performance sodium-ion battery packs for mobility and energy storage applications

Representative image: Naxion Energy to set up new Hyderabad facility in ₹200 crore expansion. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Naxion Energy, a sodium-ion battery company, plans to invest Rs 200 crore by the end of December 2026 to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, including establishing a new facility here.

The company also plans to expand its workforce by 50 per cent as part of this initiative.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Naxion Energy has a manufacturing facility in Coimbatore and develops high-performance sodium-ion battery packs for mobility and energy storage applications.

As part of its India-wide expansion, the company is setting up a new manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, which is expected to be operational next year, to meet growing demand from OEMs and enterprise customers, Naxion Energy India CEO Abishek Reddy told reporters on Thursday.

"Our plans include setting up both an assembly plant and a cell manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, which will be Naxion Energy's second manufacturing plant," he said.

Earlier in the day, Naxion Energy announced the launch of its sodium-ion-based energy storage systems, which it claims are India's first.

Developed and manufactured at the Coimbatore plant, the new all-in-one energy platform integrates a battery, inverter, and solar Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT).

It addresses gaps in India's power and backup ecosystem by providing a safer, lighter, and more cost-efficient alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

"This technology is designed to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable, and maintenance-free energy storage across residential, commercial, industrial, and defence sectors, delivering long cycle life and performance even in extreme Indian climates," Reddy said.

"Through this platform, our strategy is to scale across high-demand sectors, collaborate with OEMs, and enable mobility and equipment manufacturers to transition to cleaner and more reliable power sources," he added.

The sodium-ion energy storage platform is engineered to directly replace diesel generators and overcome the long-standing limitations of lead-acid-based backup systems, offering up to two to three times longer life, while significantly reducing operational costs and downtime, Reddy said.

The storage systems will be available in 3.5 kW, 5 kW, and 10 kW models with built-in batteries. Each unit can be expanded to double its capacity, he added.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

