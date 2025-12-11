NHPC invests ₹98,107 cr to build 8,814 MW hydropower capacity by 2032

State-owned hydro power major NHPC Ltd is currently investing Rs 98,107 crore along with its subsidiaries in setting up generation projects of 8,814 Megawatt (MW) capacity in phases through 2032, power minister Manohar Lal said today.

What projects are currently under construction at NHPC?

“There are eight hydropower projects that are currently under construction by NHPC Ltd and its joint venture or subsidiary companies with a total generation capacity of 8,514 MW,” Lal said in a written reply in Parliament.

Which major hydropower projects form part of this expansion?

The eight projects being set up by NHPC alone include the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower plant to be commissioned in December 2026, the 2,800 MW Dibang Multipurpose project to be commissioned in 2032 and the 500 MW Teesta-VI project to start operation in 2029.