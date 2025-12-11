Home / Companies / News / Samsung at 30 in India: Local R&D, design, talent to drive innovation plan

Samsung announced its India-focused plan, outlining a greater push for local R&D, design, manufacturing and talent development as it marks 30 years of operations in the country

B Park, president and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia
Samsung said said that it is the only brand in India offering an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem across smartphones, appliances and displays connected through its SmartThings platform. Photo: Samsung
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Samsung on Thursday announced a new strategic plan for its operations in India, outlining a focus on people-centric innovation, India-led product development and expanded engagement with local talent as it marked three decades in the country.
 
The company said its new initiative, titled ‘Powering Innovation for India’, reinforces its role in the country’s digital and manufacturing ecosystem. Samsung, which entered the Indian market in 1995, has since grown from selling televisions to running one of its largest mobile manufacturing plants in Noida.
 
“From selling our first TV in India in 1995, when liberalisation was unlocking new possibilities to becoming the most trusted technology partner for Bharat today, Samsung’s journey has been shaped by India’s confidence, creativity, and limitless ambition,” said JB Park, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Samsung Southwest Asia.
 
He added: “Young Indians expect technology to be secure, intuitive, and always evolving, and we are committed to delivering personalised innovations for them. We believe the next era of meaningful global innovation will be led by India… Our vision is clear: to build advanced technologies here that will shape how the world lives, works, and connects tomorrow”.
 
The company also said that it is the only brand in India offering an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem across smartphones, appliances and displays connected through its SmartThings platform. Samsung India reported a revenue of ₹1.11 trillion in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). 

How is Samsung deepening local design and R&D in India?

Samsung said its operations in India now include two manufacturing plants in Noida and Chennai, three research and development (R&D) centres in Delhi, Noida and Bengaluru, and a design centre in the Delhi NCR region. These facilities, it said, contribute to global product development across AI, accessibility features, language intelligence, streaming technologies and network systems.
 
The company highlighted work done at Samsung Design Delhi, which develops India-focused features and products, including children’s TV offerings and design elements for Galaxy M and F series devices. Samsung said it has filed more than 14,000 patents in India through its R&D operations.
 
The company also said it plans to expand its collaborations with universities and open-innovation partnerships with Indian startups to support ideas that can scale globally.

How is Samsung expanding its retail and service network?

Samsung noted that it has grown into India’s largest consumer electronics and mobile phone brand, supported by a large retail and service network. “Over 3,000 authorised service points and 12,000 service engineers across urban and rural India showcase Samsung’s commitment to its customers,” the company said.

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaSamsung MobilesBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

