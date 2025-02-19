Modification at Halol plant to increase output, meet demand: JSW Motor

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday said it is undertaking facility modifications at its Halol plant to enhance output to meet demand for its all-electric crossover utility vehicle Windsor and to prepare for new products to be sold under its premium retail chain MG Select.

The company, which has witnessed the Windsor cross production milestone of 15,000 units, said it anticipates a production slowdown this month due to the facility modifications.

The Halol plant has an annual production capacity of over 1 lakh units and plans to take it up to 3 lakh units by around 2027.

JSW MG Motor India is diversifying its portfolio with the all-electric roadster MG Cyberster and electric three-row limousine MG M9 to be launched in the first half of this year under 'MG Select', company's new 'accessible luxury' brand channel. The two new models were unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in January.

"We are increasing the capacity of the facility at Halol to meet the rising demand for Windsor. Additionally, we are undertaking certain facility modifications to ensure readiness for new products under MG Select which is due for launch in the first half of this year," JSW MG Motor India Deputy Managing Director, Biju Balendran said in a statement.

He further said,"Hence, we anticipate a production slowdown during the month of February, which may temporarily affect our wholesales during this period." Balendran said Windsor has been widely accepted by car buyers for its overall pricing and packaging thereby helping it cross the 15,000-unit production milestone.

Initiatives such as BaaS (battery as a service), buyback program, and a lifetime warranty, have all boosted consumer confidence in EVs, he said, adding,"As we diversify our portfolio, we remain committed to bringing quality products to our customers at a faster rate.