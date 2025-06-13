Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

Pune-based realty group Mont Vert Group has signed a USD 500 million (around Rs 4,300 crore) contract with Kazakhstan's Big B Corp for developing a medical university and a hospital, according to a statement.

Mont Vert Group will be responsible for the construction and development activities related to the project, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said in the statement.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group in partnership with Big B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan is developing a private healthcare facility in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi, the statement said.