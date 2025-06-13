Home / Companies / News / Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

Mont Vert Group will be responsible for the construction and development activities related to the project, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said in the statement

India-Kazakhstan flag, India Kazakhstan
The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi, the statement said (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pune-based realty group Mont Vert Group has signed a USD 500 million (around Rs 4,300 crore) contract with Kazakhstan's Big B Corp for developing a medical university and a hospital, according to a statement.

Mont Vert Group will be responsible for the construction and development activities related to the project, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said in the statement.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group in partnership with Big B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan is developing a private healthcare facility in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi, the statement said.

The group in October last year announced getting approval from the Kazakh government for 243 hectares of land at Astana and 100 hectares at Almaty for Medical University, a multi-specialty Hospital and a 5-star hotel.

The medical college will teach 10,000 students and have a multi-specialty hospital with 1,000 beds.

"Mont Vert Group represents the highest standards of Indian real estate leadership," said Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group.

SRAM & MRAM Group, a global conglomerate with interests across fintech, healthcare, AI, agriculture, biotechnology, and more, recently completed 30 years of operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

Cyril Amarchand appoints Iqbal Khan as partner in its corporate practice

ICRA to acquire risk solution firm Fintellix India for $26 million

Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai

TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

Topics :Medical collegesKazakhstan

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story