K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The board of Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has appointed veteran banker K Ramachandran as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and also cleared his name as the Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the bank.

While the appointment as Additional Director will be for three years from Friday, the appointment as Part-Time Chairman will be effective from the date of approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), up to 11 June 2028.

Ramachandran is a veteran banker with over three decades of extensive experience across various domains of banking. He began his career as an officer and steadily rose through the ranks to become a Whole-Time Director.