Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has established an Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility near the city to design and manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Systems among many others, a top official said on Friday.

The facility, a first-of-its-kind initiative, augments Garuda Aerospace's existing manufacturing unit located near Chennai and a major leap in advancing drone manufacturing. The products that would be produced at the facility include 7 subsystems (of Unmanned Aerial Systems), 33 parts among others. The production would be covered under the Centre's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Spread across 35,000 sq ft at Thalambur, near the city, the state-of-the-art facility was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan on Thursday.

Garuda Aerospace also launched 300 Centres of Excellence, established in association with various educational institutions and industry partners across the country. It would advance drone innovation, research and skill development. A Train-the-Trainer programme aimed at enhancing skills on operating the drones was also unveiled on the occasion. "Our new Agri-Drone Indigenisation facility is equipped to manufacture over 33 different parts and 7 subsystems. This reinforces our commitment to self-reliance," Garuda Aerospace founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said in a release here. "All of these efforts and initiatives have powered Garuda Aerospace to become one of India's most valuable drone startups, with a fast-growing global footprint," he said.