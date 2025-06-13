TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

TVS Capital Funds (TCF) on Thursday announced a restructuring of its board of directors, a move the growth equity firm said underscores its commitment to supporting India’s economic expansion towards the $10 trillion milestone. The firm, which positions itself as tailored for the Indian market, said the reshuffle is aimed at strengthening its partnership-driven investment model while enhancing governance and value creation across its portfolio companies.

New appointments to bring strategic depth

As part of the leadership overhaul, TCF has appointed three seasoned business executives as independent directors.

Shyam Srinivasan, former Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank, joins as Senior Advisor and Operating Partner, bringing deep experience in financial services, institution-building and market leadership.

Subhasri Sriram, Managing Director and CEO of Shriram Capital, joins the board with over three decades of experience in financial services and corporate governance. Mithun Sacheti, founder and former Managing Director of CaratLane, adds entrepreneurial insight and expertise in scaling digital consumer businesses. “The addition of Mithun, Subhasri and Shyam marks an important milestone for TCF,” said Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds. “Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to purposeful growth will help us further our mission.” The new leadership structure is designed to sharpen sector expertise and support long-term, founder-led businesses with strategic capital and institutional oversight.