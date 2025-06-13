Cyril Amarchand appoints Iqbal Khan as partner in its corporate practice

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) today announced the appointment of Iqbal Khan as a Partner in its Corporate Practice, according to the firm's press release.

Khan will be based in Mumbai and is joining alongside his team.

Iqbal Khan brings extensive experience in sophisticated transactional work, including private equity investments, cross-border and domestic mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and related corporate matters. His practice spans a range of sectors — from life sciences, healthcare, media and entertainment, financial services, and technology to consumer products, data centre services, manufacturing, and green investments — and he has played a key role in many of India’s largest and award-winning transactions.

Consistently recognised as a leading M&A and private equity lawyer by numerous legal rankings, Khan holds a J.D. from Columbia Law School, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and an LL.B. from the London School of Economics and Political Science. He is dual-qualified in India and admitted to the New York Bar, and previously practised at US firms Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. Welcoming Khan to the team, Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, "I am delighted to welcome Iqbal and his team to the Firm. Iqbal's experience and expertise will be valuable to our clients. With Iqbal's arrival, we continue to strengthen our capabilities to serve our clients, and I look forward to their contributions and the continued growth of our Firm."