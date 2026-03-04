Home / Companies / News / Motilal Oswal Home Finance secures $100 million from Asian Development Bank

Motilal Oswal Home Finance secures $100 million from Asian Development Bank

Motilal Oswal Home Finance secured $100 million from ADB to expand affordable housing loans for women and support green-certified projects, strengthening its funding base and reach

The funding, raised in rupee-equivalent terms through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), marks a significant milestone for the housing finance company | Photo: Shutterstock
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 PM IST
Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL) secured $100 million in debt financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand lending to women borrowers in the affordable housing segment and support green-certified residential projects, the company said in a press release.
 
The funding, raised in rupee-equivalent terms through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), marks a significant milestone for the housing finance company and reflects continued interest from global development finance institutions in India’s affordable housing space.
 
According to the company, the proceeds will be used to provide affordable housing loans to women borrowers. Around 10 per cent of the funds will be deployed to finance the construction of residential units that meet recognised green building certification standards, promoting environmentally sustainable construction practices.
 
Sukesh Bhowal, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Home Finance, said, “Funding from ADB marks a significant milestone in our responsible growth journey. With the partnership of ADB, we will be able to deepen the penetration of affordable housing finance in underserved and upcoming towns across India, helping low- and middle-income families realise their dream of homeownership. Importantly, this funding also supports the green construction finance initiative. We believe green housing will play a vital role in building resilient communities for the future.”
 
Bhavin Shah, CFO, Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited, added, “The financing from ADB significantly enhances the strength and diversity of our funding base. Access to long-tenor capital at competitive terms improves our overall cost of funds and supports better asset-liability matching, which is critical in the housing finance business.”
 
“ADB’s long-term financing will help MOHFL broaden access to affordable housing loans for women, who currently account for just 13 per cent of homeowners, and support the company’s entry into the green-certified housing segment. By lowering barriers to formal financial services, this partnership strengthens inclusive access to credit while accelerating the adoption of environmentally sustainable housing solutions,” said Isabel Chatterton, director general, Private Sector Operations Department, Asian Development Bank.
 
MOHFL is the housing finance arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and focuses on first-time homebuyers in low- and middle-income segments, particularly across Tier-II, Tier-III and emerging urban markets.
 
As of December 2025, the company operated 126 branches across 12 states, including 14 new branches opened during the year. It reported assets under management (AUM) of ₹5,379 crore, with disbursements of ₹1,303 crore during the first nine months of FY26.
 

Topics :Motilal OswalMotilal Oswal Financial ServicesADB

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

