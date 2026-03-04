Motilal Oswal Home Finance secures $100 million from Asian Development Bank

Sukesh Bhowal, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Home Finance, said, “Funding from ADB marks a significant milestone in our responsible growth journey. With the partnership of ADB, we will be able to deepen the penetration of affordable housing finance in underserved and upcoming towns across India, helping low- and middle-income families realise their dream of homeownership. Importantly, this funding also supports the green construction finance initiative. We believe green housing will play a vital role in building resilient communities for the future.”