Motilal Oswal Home Finance secures $100 million from Asian Development Bank

Sukesh Bhowal, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Home Finance, said, “Funding from ADB marks a significant milestone in our responsible growth journey. With the partnership of ADB, we will be able to deepen the penetration of affordable housing finance in underserved and upcoming towns across India, helping low- and middle-income families realise their dream of homeownership. Importantly, this funding also supports the green construction finance initiative. We believe green housing will play a vital role in building resilient communities for the future.”
Bhavin Shah, CFO, Motilal Oswal Home Finance Limited, added, “The financing from ADB significantly enhances the strength and diversity of our funding base. Access to long-tenor capital at competitive terms improves our overall cost of funds and supports better asset-liability matching, which is critical in the housing finance business.”