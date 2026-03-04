Mahindra clarifies no communication from Indonesia on import hold

Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it has not received any communication from Indonesian authorities regarding a suspension or hold on vehicle imports, responding to a media report that claimed Indonesia had put imports from Mahindra and Tata Motors on hold.

In a clarification to stock exchanges, the company said there has been no official intimation from Indonesia indicating any suspension of its vehicle supply orders.

The automaker referred to a press release issued in February, in which it had announced its largest-ever export order — the supply of 35,000 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to Indonesian state-owned enterprise Agrinas Pangan Nusantara during calendar year 2026. The company noted that it has already received an advance payment for the order.

Mahindra said the export order was disclosed earlier through a press release but was not considered material under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, based on the prescribed materiality thresholds. “As on date, the company has not received any further intimation or communication from Indonesia about the suspension of order for the supply of vehicles,” the company said in its exchange filing. The February announcement detailed that Mahindra would supply 35,000 units of its single-cab Scorpio Pik Up vehicles, manufactured at its Nashik plant, for use in Indonesia’s Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) programme. The vehicles are intended to support logistics for cooperatives, enabling transportation of agricultural produce from farms to markets as part of Indonesia’s national food security initiatives.