MPCB asks HPCL, Tata Power to cut down production by 50% in Mumbai

The MPCB also forfeited the bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh of Aegis Logistics and Rs 5 lakh of Sealord Containers, it said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The action comes in the wake of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's issuance of the standard operating procedures to the companies 10 days ago

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Amid growing concerns over the rise in air pollution in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said it has asked the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Tata Power and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50 per cent with an aim to curb pollution.

In its press statement on Wednesday, the MPCB said it gave this instruction in the notices issued on October 27 to the HPCL, Tata Power, Aegis Logistics at Mahul and Sealord Containers Ltd at Ambapada located in Trombay area of Mumbai.

The MPCB also forfeited the bank guarantee of Rs 10 lakh of Aegis Logistics and Rs 5 lakh of Sealord Containers, it said.

A similar notice was sent to the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) in Chembur on Wednesday, in which strict guidelines were issued for it. The board also closed down two ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants in the city, it added.

The action comes in the wake of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's issuance of the standard operating procedures to the companies 10 days ago.

The civic body's air pollution mitigation plan stated that the MPCB would monitor emissions from industries such as Bharat Petroleum (BPCL), HPCL, RCF, Tata Power and others in nearby MIDCs daily for one month and take punitive action against those failing to comply.

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

