Home / Companies / News / MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: Adani Ports

MSC IRINA to embark on its first journey from Vizhinjam: Adani Ports

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field

Adani Ports
The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April that year.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

World's largest container ship MSC IRINA will make its first journey from the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said on Sunday.

This will be the vessel's first visit to a South Asian port, it said. 

ALSO READ: LIC picks up Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone's entire Rs 5K cr issue

"The MSC IRINA, recognised as the world's largest container ship by TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) capacity, is set to dock at the Vizhinjam International Seaport on Monday morning and will be berthed till Tuesday" APSEZ said in a statement.

With a length of 399.9 metres and a width of 61.3 metres, the vessel is approximately four times longer than a standard FIFA-designated football field. 

The MSC IRINA was launched in March 2023 and embarked on its maiden voyage in April that year. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sat Pal Bhanoo takes interim charge as LIC MD & CEO for three months

Lilavati Trust's allegations against MD & CEO Jagdishan baseless: HDFC Bank

Ambuja makes 30% of cement used in infra, housing projects in India: CEO

Diabetes and obesity management drug Mounjaro sees sales rise in India

Airtel urges RBI, NPCI and banks to collaborate on digital fraud fight

Topics :APSEZ

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story