LIC picks up entire Rs 5,000 crore Adani Ports bond issue at 7.75% coupon

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India’s largest insurer, on Thursday entirely subscribed to the Rs 5,000 crore bond issue of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent, said sources aware of the development.
APSEZ tapped the domestic capital market on Thursday to raise Rs 5,000 crore through 15-year bonds. This was its largest-ever rupee-denominated bond issue and also its first 15-year bond sale.
“There was only one bid from LIC and it was a pre-approved, privately negotiated transaction. No other bids were received, and since it wasn’t a market-based issuance, there was no green shoe option either,” said a source aware of the development, adding that it’s possible the company was concerned about having to offer a higher coupon rate had it come to the broader market.
“And the tenure was quite long, which typically doesn’t attract banks. Perhaps other insurance firms or provident funds could have participated, but Adani approached only LIC for this transaction,” the person added.
The proceeds of the bond issuance will be used by the company for refinancing, repayment or prepayment of existing debt obligations. Additionally, funds will be deployed for capital expenditure towards port development and related infrastructure.
“Adani Ports, India’s largest private port operator, has raised Rs 5,000 crore through a 15-year domestic bond issuance at 7.75%—marking its longest-tenure and largest rupee debt deal to date. Such extended tenures are rare for private issuers in India’s bond market, where issuances typically cap at 10 years. The coupon, priced approximately 126 bps above comparable government securities, reflects strong and increasing investor appetite amid favourable market conditions,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner, Rockfort Fincap LLP.
APSEZ is the largest private port operator in India with a capacity of 633 MMT and handled 450 MMT of cargo in FY25. It operates a portfolio of 15 domestic ports/terminals with an international presence at four global ports/terminals. Alongside its port operations, it has a wide logistics network and offers various port-based marine services to its owned ports/terminals as well as other ports.
According to a recent rating note by domestic rating agency CRISIL, APSEZ’s bank loan facilities and non-convertible debentures have been rated ‘AAA’, while its commercial papers have been rated A1+. Additionally, global rating agency Fitch Ratings recently affirmed APSEZ’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at 'BBB-' and removed it from rating watch negative.
Emails sent to the Adani Group and LIC did not elicit a response.
In January 2024, APSEZ had tapped the domestic debt capital market to raise Rs 250 crore through 10-year papers at 8.80 per cent. At the time, 10-year government securities were yielding around 7.2 per cent.
LIC is one of the largest institutional investors in the domestic debt capital market. In FY25 alone, it invested Rs 80,000 crore in bond issuances of Indian companies, up 30 per cent from the previous year.
Meanwhile, apart from APSEZ, other Indian corporates that tapped the market on Thursday struggled to raise their intended amounts. Marquee companies including Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital, and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) were among the issuers eyeing a cumulative Rs 13,000 crore.
NaBFID, which aimed to raise Rs 5,000 crore (base issue of Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 3,000 crore green shoe), retained only Rs 2,100 crore at 6.67 per cent through five-year papers.
Bajaj Finance, which was looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore—Rs 500 crore base issue and Rs 2,500 crore green shoe—through two-year papers, retained only the base issue of Rs 500 crore at a cut-off of 6.99 per cent.
Meanwhile, Tata Capital, the NBFC arm of the Tata group, which was in the market to raise Rs 450 crore (Rs 100 crore base issue and Rs 350 crore green shoe) through bonds maturing in 32 months, withdrew the issuance due to lack of bids, sources said.