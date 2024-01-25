Mukund Rao joins engineering services firm Xoriant as prez, global markets

Global engineering services firm Xoriant, on Thursday, announced the appointment of Mukund Rao as President, Global Markets.

The appointment is part of an ongoing transformation at the ChrysCapital Company that commenced last year, including a series of senior appointments, acquisitions, and the introduction of new service offerings.

“As we continue to rapidly accelerate Xoriant’s transformational journey with an ambitious growth charter, I’m excited to welcome Mukund to Xoriant,” said Sukamal Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Xoriant.

“With Mukund joining Xoriant, we are poised to achieve our ambitious growth goals and elevate our engineering journey of realising customer imaginations,” he added.

At Xoriant, Mukund Rao will take on the role of leading market expansion, strengthening strategic partnerships, and driving overall business growth as President, Global Markets at Xoriant, said a press release from the company.

“I am excited to join Xoriant during this phase of transformation,” said Mukund Rao, President, Global Markets at Xoriant.

“As we steer through these times of change, my focus will be on amplifying our strengths, positioning Xoriant as an engineering and transformation powerhouse, and fostering strong relationships with clients and partners to help drive mutual success,” Rao added.

Rao has an MBA from the University of Texas and has held leadership positions at Cognizant’s Banking Financial Services team. Additionally, he also had a stint at Mphasis prior to that, where he led core accounts and was an early member of the consulting team.

Prior to joining Xoriant, he was the Chief Business Officer of Banking, Financial Services at LTIMindtree, where he was responsible for scaling the business unit and enhancing its positioning with clients globally.

“His initiatives included building high-performing teams, strengthening service offerings, establishing strategic partnerships with fintechs and insurtechs, and developing go-to-market strategies with leading hyperscalers,” read the press release.

Xoriant is a California-headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. It works and develops engineering solutions in four key areas: digital product and platform engineering, experience design, data engineering, and IoT.