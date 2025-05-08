Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla India head Prashanth Menon resigns as EV maker prepares India entry

Tesla India head Prashanth Menon resigns as EV maker prepares India entry

Prashanth Menon's resignation comes as Tesla plans entry into Indian markets

Tesla India chief resigns (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Tesla’s country head Prashanth Menon has resigned, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Menon had spent nearly nine years at Tesla and led its India operations for over four years. His resignation comes just as the company prepares to open its first stores in Mumbai and Delhi.
 
Menon cited personal reason for his departure, the report said. However, Tesla is yet to make an official announcement on the matter.
 
As chairman of the board for Tesla India Motors and Energy, Menon played a vital role in laying the foundation for the company’s entry into the Indian market. His efforts included setting up a local office in Pune in 2021 and securing Tesla’s initial showroom leases.
   
No immediate replacement for Menon named. Following his exit, Tesla’s operations in India will be overseen by its China-based teams. 
 
Menon was appointed Tesla's country manager - India in July 2021 in place of Venkatrangam Sreeram. Before this, Menon had served as director advisory of cost, process, and regulatory measures at Tesla US. Menon's relationship with Musk goes beyond Tesla, as both had attended Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. 
 
Since his appointment in 2021, Menon has been overseeing Tesla's India entry.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

