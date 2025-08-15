Muthoot Finance to inject ₹200 crore into home loan arm for growth

Gold loan firm Muthoot Finance plans to infuse Rs 200 crore into its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, for growth, said George Alexander Muthoot, MD and CEO of Muthoot Finance, in a telephonic interaction with Business Standard.

Currently, the assets under management (AUM) of the home loan arm stand at Rs 3,096 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,199 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 41 per cent.

Muthoot also said that Belstar – the microfinance arm – will be diversified, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the qualifying assets criteria for microfinance institutions to 60 per cent. Belstar has also added 10 gold loan branches to diversify its loan book.