Muthoot Finance to inject ₹200 crore into home loan arm for growth

Muthoot Finance plans to invest Rs 200 crore in its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, for growth, as the home loan arm's assets under management rise 41% in Q1 FY26

Muthoot Finance

Currently, the assets under management (AUM) of the home loan arm stand at Rs 3,096 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,199 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 41 per cent. (Photo: Reuters)
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Gold loan firm Muthoot Finance plans to infuse Rs 200 crore into its housing finance subsidiary, Muthoot Homefin, for growth, said George Alexander Muthoot, MD and CEO of Muthoot Finance, in a telephonic interaction with Business Standard. 
Currently, the assets under management (AUM) of the home loan arm stand at Rs 3,096 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 2,199 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 41 per cent. 
Muthoot also said that Belstar – the microfinance arm – will be diversified, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the qualifying assets criteria for microfinance institutions to 60 per cent. Belstar has also added 10 gold loan branches to diversify its loan book. 
 
Although collections and recoveries in the microfinance sector have returned to normal levels, a risk-based scoring model has been introduced as a new control measure to improve the quality of lending and to contain stress in the sector.
 
"Earlier, [micro] loans were given left, right, and centre. Now, it is more responsible, and the focus is on giving loans to new customers," he added. Belstar’s micro loan portfolio has decreased to Rs 7,500 crore in June 2025, from Rs 10,000 crore in April.
 
For the gold loan business, he mentioned that growth in new customer additions remains healthy, with an average of 4.4 lakh new customers per quarter.

Topics :Muthoot FinanceHome Loangold loanRBI

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

