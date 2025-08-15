Swiggy hikes platform fee to ₹14 in select regions for festive season

Food delivery platform Swiggy has temporarily increased its platform fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 in select regions across the country. The Rs 2 hike is being implemented on a pilot basis to manage high demand during the festive season. However, the fee is expected to be rolled back once the festive rush subsides, or it may apply only on festive days when demand slows down.

Business Standard placed two separate orders worth around Rs 500 each, one in Central Delhi and the other in Greater Noida. In both instances, the platform fee remained at Rs 12. However, sources familiar with the development confirmed that Swiggy has increased the platform fee by a couple of rupees in select regions experiencing high order volumes.

ALSO READ: Indian tablet PC market grows 20% in Q2; Apple leads with 30% share Interestingly, this is not the first time the platform has experimented with fee hikes. The platform fee, which stood at Rs 2 in April 2023, has jumped 600 per cent in just over two years. According to media reports, the Bengaluru-based firm delivers more than two million orders per day. The order history of this reporter shows that orders placed until August 3 charged a platform fee of Rs 11.8. However, orders placed from August 6 consistently charged a fee of Rs 12. The platform is yet to officially comment on the latest fee hike.