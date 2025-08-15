Home / Companies / News / Swiggy hikes platform fee to ₹14 in select regions for festive season

Swiggy hikes platform fee to ₹14 in select regions for festive season

Swiggy temporarily raises platform fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 in select regions during the festive season to manage high demand, with the hike expected to be rolled back soon

swiggy, delivery
Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,197 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery platform Swiggy has temporarily increased its platform fee from Rs 12 to Rs 14 in select regions across the country. The Rs 2 hike is being implemented on a pilot basis to manage high demand during the festive season. However, the fee is expected to be rolled back once the festive rush subsides, or it may apply only on festive days when demand slows down.
 
Business Standard placed two separate orders worth around Rs 500 each, one in Central Delhi and the other in Greater Noida. In both instances, the platform fee remained at Rs 12. However, sources familiar with the development confirmed that Swiggy has increased the platform fee by a couple of rupees in select regions experiencing high order volumes.
 
Interestingly, this is not the first time the platform has experimented with fee hikes. The platform fee, which stood at Rs 2 in April 2023, has jumped 600 per cent in just over two years. According to media reports, the Bengaluru-based firm delivers more than two million orders per day. 
 
The order history of this reporter shows that orders placed until August 3 charged a platform fee of Rs 11.8. However, orders placed from August 6 consistently charged a fee of Rs 12. The platform is yet to officially comment on the latest fee hike.
 
Swiggy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,197 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), widening from a loss of Rs 611 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the company’s losses deepened from Rs 1,081 crore in Q4 FY25.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

M&M boosts global ambitions with new SUVs, Chakan plant expansion

Premium

Jeera drink space hots up as Coca Cola strengthens play with RimZim

EaseMyTrip sees 81% surge in hotel, holiday bookings in June quarter

Premium

IRCTC harbours fintech ambitions with new payment aggregator entity

Food biz may become bigger than edible oil vertical in 3-4 years: Marico MD

Topics :SwiggyFood deliveryfestive season

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story