Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa

In this section

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

Adani-owned NDTV profit plunges about 98% on weak advertising demand

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Top headlines: Reliance ups ante with Campa, Adani to sell stake in Ambuja

Expansion, product mix to fizz up Varun Beverages' volumes and margins

A Jio moment in cola war? Reliance ups the ante with iconic brand Campa

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to fill Campa cans for Reliance

Reliance Consumer Products is looking to boost its packaging capacity and has brought in Vinayak Beverages and Jallan Food and Beverages as packaging partners for its carbonated drink Campa, according to a person in the know.

It has also recently signed Ceylon Beverage International as packaging partner for Campa. Ceylon Beverage belongs to former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Reliance Consumer Products has entered this strategic partnership as it is looking to package its drinks in cans. The Sri Lanka-based company is also looking to set up manufacturing facilities there and may eventually sell its own beverage brands in the country through a distribution tie-up with Reliance Consumer Products, the source said.

Reliance Consumer Products also has other packaging partners, including Kali Aerated Water Works and Asian Beverages.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Reliance Consumer Products also has other packaging partners, including Kali Aerated Water Works and Asian Beverages

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com