Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa

Reliance Consumer Products is looking to boost its packaging capacity and has brought in Vinayak Beverages and Jallan Food and Beverages as packaging partners for its carbonated drink Campa, according to a person in the know.
It has also recently signed Ceylon Beverage International as packaging partner for Campa. Ceylon Beverage belongs to former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Reliance Consumer Products has entered this strategic partnership as it is looking to package its drinks in cans. The Sri Lanka-based company is also looking to set up manufacturing facilities there and may eventually sell its own beverage brands in the country through a distribution tie-up with Reliance Consumer Products, the source said.
Reliance Consumer Products also has other packaging partners, including Kali Aerated Water Works and Asian Beverages.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or