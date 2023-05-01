close

Reliance Consumer Products strengthens its bottling play for Campa

Brings in Vinayak Beverages and Jallan as packaging partners; more tie-ups in the works

Sharleen Dsouza
Reliance, Reliance Industries
Reliance Consumer Products also has other packaging partners, including Kali Aerated Water Works and Asian Beverages

Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products is looking to boost its packaging capacity and has brought in Vinayak Beverages and Jallan Food and Beverages as packaging partners for its carbonated drink Campa, according to a person in the know.
It has also recently signed Ceylon Beverage International as packaging partner for Campa. Ceylon Beverage belongs to former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan. Reliance Consumer Products has entered this strategic partnership as it is looking to package its drinks in cans. The Sri Lanka-based company is also looking to set up manufacturing facilities there and may eventually sell its own beverage brands in the country through a distribution tie-up with Reliance Consumer Products, the source said.
Reliance Consumer Products also has other packaging partners, including Kali Aerated Water Works and Asian Beverages.
Topics : Reliance Captial Beverage firms

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

