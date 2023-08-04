Home / Companies / News / SBI Mutual Fund listing off the focus, says chairman Dinesh Khara

SBI Mutual Fund listing off the focus, says chairman Dinesh Khara

SBI first revealed its intentions to take the mutual fund subsidiary public on December 15, 2021, with the aim of raising $1 billion

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The State Bank of India's (SBI's) planned initial public offering (IPO) for its mutual fund branch is now 'out of focus,' according to SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara, who made the announcement during a post-earnings media briefing on Friday.

SBI first revealed its intentions to take the mutual fund subsidiary public on December 15, 2021, with the aim of raising $1 billion.

SBI, which holds a 62.6 per cent share in SBI Mutual Fund, planned to sell a 6 per cent stake. Amundi Asset Management, a leading French insurer, which owns the remaining 36.8 per cent, had plans to sell 4 per cent of its holdings.

According to insiders, the lender will delay the mutual fund subsidiary's listing to increase its valuation. SBI is not in immediate need of raising funds, as the bank's capitalisation is sufficient.

SBI's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024 had improved by 113 basis points year-on-year, standing at 14.56 per cent. According to the chairman, the bank's current capital level is sufficient to support another Rs 7 trillion in loan growth. As of June 30, 2023, SBI's loan book was valued at Rs 33 trillion.

Recently, Jio Financial Services, owned by Mukesh Ambani, announced a 50:50 joint venture with Blackrock to establish an asset management firm in India.

SBI has two other publicly traded subsidiaries: SBI Life and SBI Card. It also has three additional ones that could be monetised: the mutual fund arm, the general insurance vertical, and the investment banking arm, SBI Caps.

Had it gone through, the listing of SBI Mutual Fund or SBI Funds Management would have made it the fifth listed fund manager, following HDFC Asset Management Company, UTI Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India AMC, and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.

Also Read

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

L&T, Shapoorji Pallonji show interest in New Delhi station revamp

Ola expands Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad

SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power

Quick commerce gains traction as firms edge towards profitability

Financial, operational turnaround of MSEDCL not achieved: CAG report

Topics :IPOSBI Mutual FundSBI interest ratesinitial public offerings

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story