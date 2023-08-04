Ola expands Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad

Ola is expanding its Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad after a successful pilot in Bengaluru, said the ride-hailing company on Friday.

The service will prevent cancellations or operational hassles by providing professional drivers and assured ride reliability, said the SoftBank-backed firm.

Ola, which competes with Uber in India, has introduced Prime Plus for select customers in the three cities. "Following a successful pilot in Bengaluru, we initiated a full-scale rollout of the Prime Plus service across the city, which has received an overwhelming response. Encouraged by this success, we're now expanding to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad starting today, with a full-scale rollout to follow soon," said a spokesperson for Ola.

Founded in 2011, Ola calls itself one of the few profitable consumer internet companies globally. Aside from being a market leader, Ola has the largest ride-hailing network in India, operating in 200 cities with more than 1 million drivers on its platform.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in May the firm would try out Prime Plus in Bengaluru by offering top-tier cars and drivers, and no cancellations.