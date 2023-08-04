Home / Companies / News / Ola expands Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad

Ola expands Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad

Service had successful pilot run in Bengaluru, ensure zero cancellations: Company

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Ola is expanding its Prime Plus premium service to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad after a successful pilot in Bengaluru, said the ride-hailing company on Friday.

The service will prevent cancellations or operational hassles by providing professional drivers and assured ride reliability, said the SoftBank-backed firm.

Ola, which competes with Uber in India, has introduced Prime Plus for select customers in the three cities. "Following a successful pilot in Bengaluru, we initiated a full-scale rollout of the Prime Plus service across the city, which has received an overwhelming response. Encouraged by this success, we're now expanding to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad starting today, with a full-scale rollout to follow soon," said a spokesperson for Ola.

Founded in 2011, Ola calls itself one of the few profitable consumer internet companies globally. Aside from being a market leader, Ola has the largest ride-hailing network in India, operating in 200 cities with more than 1 million drivers on its platform.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's co-founder and chief executive officer, said in May the firm would try out Prime Plus in Bengaluru by offering top-tier cars and drivers, and no cancellations.

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola to raise $300 mn to fund expansion of scooter, and battery cell plants

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

SJVN signs agreement with Sikkim Urja for trading of 180 MW power

Quick commerce gains traction as firms edge towards profitability

Financial, operational turnaround of MSEDCL not achieved: CAG report

FinMin approves Maharatna status for Oil India, ONGC Videsh gets Navratna

Bhel loss widens to Rs 343 cr in June quarter due to higher expenses

Topics :Ola rideMumbaiPuneHyderabadcompany

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story