My11Circle partners with JioStar as co-presenting partner for IPL streaming

My11Circle, a fantasy gaming platform, on Monday announced its partnership with JioStar as a co-presenting partner for the official digital streaming of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for an undisclosed amount.

“The passion for IPL in India is undeniable, and we are dedicated to providing users with an even more dynamic and immersive experience,” said Saroj Panigrahi, chief operating officer, Games24x7, its parent company, in a press release. “At My11Circle, our focus has always been on our users. Partnering with JioStar as a co-presenting partner helps us blend seamlessly with the digital viewing experience, taking fan engagement to the next level. Together, we are creating a platform that not only celebrates cricket but also brings fans closer to the action.”

Apart from this, My11Circle is also the official associate partner of the IPL, which is in the second year of its five-year association with the marquee tournament.

With a rapidly growing fantasy sports community, this collaboration marks another step in My11Circle’s mission to redefine the fan experience through cutting-edge technology and an intuitive, rewarding platform, the company said in its release.