Myntra's M-Now spurs 5X jump in trolley demand during summer travel rush

As the travel season kicks off, Myntra is seeing a surge in demand across vacation-related categories. Emerging segments such as luggage, travel accessories, and beauty products are experiencing notable growth, driven by consumers preparing for holidays with a focus on premium, statement-making items.

Myntra’s hyper-speed proposition, M-Now, is seeing a sharp uptick in demand. Trolley bags and backpacks have witnessed a five-times and two-fold surge in demand (March–April 2025 vs January–February 2025), respectively. Sunglasses have seen a remarkable spike of 29-times. With over 12,000 styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now is empowering shoppers to receive their orders starting 30 minutes.

“The current travel and vacation season is driving strong, multi-category growth on Myntra, with customers across the country—especially from non-metros—shopping for everything from stylish luggage and on-the-go beauty essentials to breezy vacation fashion,” said Neha Wali, senior director, category management, Myntra. “Our quick-commerce offering, M-Now, is playing a pivotal role in meeting last-minute needs, witnessing sharp spikes in demand for trolley bags, sunglasses, and beauty products.” In the luggage and travel accessories segment overall on Myntra, there has been a notable uptick in demand for trolley bags and backpacks. Interestingly, 60 per cent of customers in the travel and luggage category are from non-metros. This indicates that shoppers across the country are preparing for both domestic and international travel. Brands that are popular among customers for their luggage and travel needs include Safari, Wildcraft, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger.