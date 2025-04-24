Home / Companies / News / Myntra's M-Now spurs 5X jump in trolley demand during summer travel rush

Myntra's M-Now spurs 5X jump in trolley demand during summer travel rush

Travel season boosts demand for premium luggage, accessories, and beauty on Myntra

Myntra
Premium
In the luggage and travel accessories segment overall on Myntra, there has been a notable uptick in demand for trolley bags and backpacks. (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
As the travel season kicks off, Myntra is seeing a surge in demand across vacation-related categories. Emerging segments such as luggage, travel accessories, and beauty products are experiencing notable growth, driven by consumers preparing for holidays with a focus on premium, statement-making items.
 
Myntra’s hyper-speed proposition, M-Now, is seeing a sharp uptick in demand. Trolley bags and backpacks have witnessed a five-times and two-fold surge in demand (March–April 2025 vs January–February 2025), respectively. Sunglasses have seen a remarkable spike of 29-times. With over 12,000 styles across fashion, beauty, accessories, and home, M-Now is empowering shoppers to receive their orders starting 30 minutes.
 
“The current travel and vacation season is driving strong, multi-category growth on Myntra, with customers across the country—especially from non-metros—shopping for everything from stylish luggage and on-the-go beauty essentials to breezy vacation fashion,” said Neha Wali, senior director, category management, Myntra. “Our quick-commerce offering, M-Now, is playing a pivotal role in meeting last-minute needs, witnessing sharp spikes in demand for trolley bags, sunglasses, and beauty products.”
 
In the luggage and travel accessories segment overall on Myntra, there has been a notable uptick in demand for trolley bags and backpacks. Interestingly, 60 per cent of customers in the travel and luggage category are from non-metros. This indicates that shoppers across the country are preparing for both domestic and international travel. Brands that are popular among customers for their luggage and travel needs include Safari, Wildcraft, Skybags, and Tommy Hilfiger.
 
Summer travel-related styles like sundresses, skirts, shorts, cotton shirts, swimwear, flip-flops, and sandals are witnessing a 2.2-times year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in customer demand in March and April versus the start of the year.
 
In addition, the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment on Myntra has been seeing heightened interest in summer skincare and hygiene essentials—staples in any travel kit. This includes products such as sunscreens, face washes and cleansers, body washes, deodorants, shampoos, roll-ons, lipsticks, perfumes, and body mists. Popular brands include Lakme, Cetaphil, Aqualogica, Minimalist, and Nivea. Myntra Beauty is growing two-times faster than the online beauty market, witnessing strong growth in customers shopping for these products.
 
Topics :Myntrabeauty productsVIP luggage brand

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

