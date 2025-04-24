TCS rolls out India-focused secure cloud to power India's AI growth

Software services giant TCS on Thursday launched three India-focused offerings, which include an indigenous and secure cloud for government and public sector enterprises.

The TCS SovereignSecure Cloud, which aims to strengthen India’s data sovereignty and accelerate the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, will leverage Tata Communications Limited’s data centres in the availability zones of Mumbai and Hyderabad. The company also introduced two other India-focused offerings: the TCS DigiBOLT, an AI-enabled low-code platform, and its globally recognised Cyber Defense Suite.

“This is going to help us build scale, trust, and understanding. TCS is committed to building these solutions for India, in India, and for the world from India. We will do so with sovereignty and sustainability in mind, while leveraging our contextual knowledge of the customers we work with,” the company’s chief executive officer K Krithivasan said.

The TCS SovereignSecure Cloud offers dedicated infrastructure that is designed to enable compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 and has AI integrated into its foundation, TCS said.

"This launch marks the beginning of many such offerings tailored for India's unique needs, as TCS dedicates itself to supporting the country's mission of building robust digital solutions that are made in India, for India, and are ready for the world," the release said.

The launch took place in New Delhi at TCS' 'Accelerating India' event. Apart from Krithivasan, senior company executives such as Girish Ramachandra, president of growth markets; Tej Bhatla, head of India public services at TCS; and Ashok Krish, global head of AI at the company, were also present at the event.