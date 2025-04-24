Home / Companies / News / Pahalgam terror attack: LIC to speed up death claim settlement process

Pahalgam terror attack: LIC to speed up death claim settlement process

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out to and claims are settled expeditiously for the affected families

AIIMS Protest, Pahalgam Protest
New Delhi: Resident doctors hold a candlelight vigil to pay respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, at AIIMS in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) expressed grief over the death of innocent citizens at Pahalgam in the terrorist attack and has said that it will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief.
 
In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of the death of the policyholder due to the terrorist attack or any compensation paid by the Central or State government will be accepted as proof of death. 
 
All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out to and claims are settled expeditiously for the affected families.
 
For further assistance, the claimants may contact the nearest LIC branch, division, or customer zone. 
 
First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

