Zepto ties up with ClearTax to help delivery executives file ITRs

Quick commerce firm Zepto on Tuesday said it has partnered with ClearTax to offer income tax return filing services for its delivery workforce, enabling refunds worth over Rs 1.5 crore to date.
As many as 49 per cent of Zepto's delivery partners opted to file ITRs via ClearTax this year, with a significant share comprising first-time filers using a WhatsApp-based, multilingual interface available round the clock, a company statement said.
The initiative helps workers to file returns through a chat-led process on WhatsApp in over seven Indian languages with an AI-powered system pre-filling data, computing taxes, and guiding users through deductions and exemptions before electronic filing and instant confirmation, it added.
The programme combines digital and on-ground support, including helpdesks at Zepto dark stores, webinars, and telephonic support by ClearTax experts.
"Thousands of gig workers across India are missing out on tax refunds due to limited financial literacy. ClearTax's partnership with Zepto aims to bridge this gap, allowing delivery executives to easily file their ITR through a simple WhatsApp message in their preferred language.
"The initiative is already indicating strong growth, with thousands of delivery executives claiming refunds they are entitled to," Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of ClearTax, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
