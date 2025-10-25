NCC bags ₹6,828 crore order from Coal India arm to extract, transport coal

NCC Ltd on Saturday said it has bagged a Rs 6,828.94 crore order from Coal India arm Central Coalfields to extract and transport coal and overburden from one of the mining projects in Jharkhand.
In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received a letter of acceptance dated October 24 from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) regarding this.
The extraction and transportation of overburden and coal will have to be done from the Amrapali open-cast project of CCL in the Chandragupt area of Jharkhand, NCC said in the regulatory filing.
NCC will hire Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) for the removal of 413.59 M CuM of OB (overburden), extraction of 233.325 MT coal and transportation to Shivpur siding and surface stock yard under different lead slabs and wagon loading of 139.995 MT of coal at Shivpur siding at Amrapali OCP, Chandragupt Area, the filing said.
NCC Ltd is a construction company involved in diversified activities, including buildings, transportation, water and environment, mining, and railways.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
