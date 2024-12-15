NCL spends over Rs 1,000 crore in last 10 years under CSR initiatives

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Under the guidance of the coal ministry, NCL rolled out 'CHARAK- Community Health: A Responsive Action for Koylanchal', a health-centric CSR initiative on Sunday, as per the statement

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility
The company's CSR expenditure in the previous fiscal year was Rs 157 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST
Northern Coalfields Ltd on Sunday said it has spent over Rs 1,000 crore in the last 10 years under various corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The CSR target of Singrauli-based Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) is Rs 172.97 crore for the ongoing financial year.

"NCL touched the lives of around 10 lakh people and spent more than Rs 1,000 crore on various CSR initiatives in the previous 10 years," it said in a statement.

The company's CSR expenditure in the previous fiscal year was Rs 157 crore.

Under the guidance of the coal ministry, NCL rolled out 'CHARAK- Community Health: A Responsive Action for Koylanchal', a health-centric CSR initiative on Sunday, as per the statement.

The project is aimed at providing free treatment for patients -- belonging to economically weaker sections -- who are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Residents of Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts having annual family income below Rs 8 lakh from all sources will be eligible to receive benefits under this scheme.

On the occasion, NCL CMD B Sairam emphasised the objectives of the scheme and how it will facilitate healthcare for economically weaker sections of people from the region.

Topics :NCL IndiaCSR activitiesCorporate social responsibility

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

