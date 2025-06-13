Vedanta board to consider first interim dividend for FY26 on June 18
Shareholders on record as of June 24 will be eligible for the dividend, if declared; Vedanta declared ₹43.5 per share in interim payouts during FY25Rahul Goreja New Delhi
Vedanta Limited on Friday announced that its board of directors will meet on 18 June to consider and approve the first interim dividend, if any, on equity shares for the financial year 2025–26.
"Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, 24 June 2025," the company said in an exchange filing.
This means shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register as of that date will be eligible to receive the dividend, if declared.
In line with regulatory requirements, Vedanta has also informed that the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed for all “designated persons” from 14 June until 20 June, both days inclusive.
Vedanta’s FY25 dividend record
During the financial year 2024–25, Vedanta declared a total of four interim dividends. The most recent, announced in December 2024, was the fourth interim dividend of ₹8.5 per equity share, amounting to ₹3,324 crore.
Earlier in the year, the company had declared a third interim dividend of ₹20 per share in September, following prior payouts of ₹11 and ₹4 per share. Altogether, Vedanta paid ₹43.5 per share as interim dividends during FY25.
Q4 results show strong growth
Vedanta Ltd reported a sharp rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, which came in at ₹3,483 crore — a 154.4 per cent increase from ₹1,369 crore in the same quarter the previous year.
The company attributed the growth to higher production volumes and a lower cost base. Consolidated net sales rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,455 crore during the January–March period.
Other income stood at ₹761 crore for the quarter, a 30.3 per cent increase over Q4 FY24. Total revenue was reported at ₹39,789 crore, up 14 per cent year-on-year, supported by favourable market pricing and improved premiums.
Vedanta share price movement
Shares of Vedanta last traded at ₹457.80 apiece on the BSE at market close on Friday.
