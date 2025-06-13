SBI hires 505 probationary officers to boost delivery across India

State-owned State Bank of India (SBI) has hired 505 probationary officers to strengthen its process and delivery across the country, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The recruitment is aimed at filling vacancies across India.

"Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements," said C S Setty, Chairman, SBI.