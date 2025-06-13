Home / Companies / News / SBI hires 505 probationary officers to boost delivery across India

SBI hires 505 probationary officers to boost delivery across India

SBI recruits 505 probationary officers as part of its 18,000-person hiring drive to enhance process and delivery nationwide, with a focus on skill development and service

SBI, State Bank Of India
SBI has an employee base of over 236,000. Recently, it recruited 13,455 junior executives to enhance customer experience at its 22,937 branches across the country (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
State-owned State Bank of India (SBI) has hired 505 probationary officers to strengthen its process and delivery across the country, the bank said in a statement on Friday. The recruitment is aimed at filling vacancies across India.
 
“Our total recruitment across categories is about 18,000 people, out of which around 13,500 will be clerical recruitment, 3,000 will be probationary officers and local-based officers. As we onboard this new talent pool, we further aim to strengthen our human resource capabilities by implementing structured skill development programmes aligned with evolving functional and technological requirements,” said C S Setty, Chairman, SBI. 
 
SBI has an employee base of over 236,000. Recently, it recruited 13,455 junior executives to enhance customer experience at its 22,937 branches across the country.
 

Topics :sbiBanking IndustryHiring

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

