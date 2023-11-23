Home / Companies / News / NCLT extends insolvency process of grounded airline Go First by 90 days

NCLT extends insolvency process of grounded airline Go First by 90 days

The tribunal has also asked the resolution professional (RP) of the airline to submit a 90-day action plan

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday extended the insolvency process of grounded airline Go First by 90 days.

The extension will start on 6 November this year and end on 4 February 2024.

Dismissing the airline's lessors' objections against the extension, the NCLT said the resolution plan should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

The tribunal has also asked the resolution professional (RP) of the airline to submit a 90-day action plan.

Contesting the lessors' arguments, the RP told the court that the decision of extension was within the Committee of Creditors' (CoC) ambit, and that lessors do not have the locus standi to oppose it. The lenders are part of the CoC.

The lenders of the airline, which includes Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and IDBI Bank, supported the insolvency process extension.

The extension comes as a relief for Go First, which has been embroiled in a legal battle over the control of its aircraft with its lessors since May this year. The final blow for the airline's revival came when the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a notification on 3 October exempting arrangements relating to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters from the moratorium under Section 14(1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

The airline had meanwhile obtained an expression of interest (EoI) from one prospective resolution applicant (PRA), who has until 21 November to give a resolution plan.

The RP said that if no resolution plan is given to them by this date, they will initiate a fresh bid process. The insolvency process period expired on 6 November and now the airline has gotten an extension.

The tribunal also told the RP that if the insolvency process is not completed within the new timeframe, it may start liquidation proceedings.

It should be noted that Jindal Power Ltd was initially interested in the bid for the airline but did not follow through with it after evaluating the airline's financial statements.

The RP had told the NCLT earlier that Rs 28,558 crore of claims has been received by the creditors, out of which 19 per cent of the claims have been admitted and the remaining claims are under verification.

This includes Rs 5,639 crore of claims from financial creditors or lenders, of which 68 per cent has been admitted, while the remaining is under verification by the RP. On the other hand, the claims of operational creditors stand at Rs 19,701, of which 4 per cent has been admitted, while the remaining is under verification.

Advocate Diwakar Maheshwari, appearing for the RP, had told the tribunal in the earlier hearing that there are approximately 8,000 operational creditors globally, and they are moving an application so that the NCLT can appoint a representative for all operational creditors.

In total, there are 8,019 creditors, out of which claims of only 6,604 have been admitted, while the claims of the remaining are under verification.

With no prescribed mechanism for the appointment of representatives for the operational creditors under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) or the CIRP Regulations, keeping in mind the large number of Operational Creditors (i.e., 20 Lessors, 400 Vendors, 900 Travel Agents, 6 Statutory Authorities, 150 employees and workmen, and 6,400 individual ticket holders), it is extremely impractical to issue notices to each one of them for the meeting of the CoC (Committee of Creditors), the RP told the tribunal.

Maheshwari argued that it would become very difficult to address the claims by operational creditors if they approach the RP all at once, so a representative is required. The next date of hearing in this matter is 1 December.

Go First filed for voluntary insolvency on 2 May under Section 10 of IBC, and on 10 May, the NCLT admitted Go First’s insolvency plea.

Go First’s aircraft lessors had then filed an appeal against the NCLT order in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), saying their aircraft should be returned to them as they had terminated the leases before the moratorium kicked in.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

