Home / Companies / News / Air India's leasing arm secures $215 mn term loan from StanC, BoI

Air India's leasing arm secures $215 mn term loan from StanC, BoI

This marks the first-ever commercial aircraft financing transaction structured with a GIFT City borrower, setting a precedent for India's emerging aviation finance ecosystem

Air India
Air India is currently undergoing a fleet renewal and expansion programme to support its transformation into a world-class global airline. (Photo: Company)
Subrata Panda
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
AI Fleet Services IFSC (AIFS), a leasing subsidiary of Tata Group–owned Air India based in GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), has secured a $215 million seven-year amortising term loan from Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of India to finance six Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that will be leased to Air India.
 
Milestone aviation finance deal at GIFT City
 
This marks the first-ever commercial aircraft financing transaction structured with a GIFT City borrower, setting a precedent for India’s emerging aviation finance ecosystem.
 
Air India is currently undergoing a fleet renewal and expansion programme to support its transformation into a world-class global airline. The carrier has embarked on a five-year transformation journey, with an order for 570 new aircraft placed across Airbus and Boeing.
 
AIFS to play a key role in Air India’s fleet expansion
 
Sanjay Sharma, Chairman of AIFS and Chief Financial Officer of Air India, said,
“Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation journey, placing an order for 570 aircraft, and GIFT City will be important for financing these aircraft.”
 
Standard Chartered and Bank of India lead the transaction
 
Standard Chartered acted as the structuring bank for the transaction, while both Standard Chartered and Bank of India jointly underwrote the deal as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners.
 
“We believe the term loan facility to AI Fleet Services (AIFS), a subsidiary of Air India, will provide a fillip to growing the aviation finance segment in India,” said P.D. Singh, CEO, India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.
 
“The first-ever commercial aviation financing at GIFT City is a milestone and reinforces GIFT City’s position as an aviation finance hub of global repute,” Singh added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tarun Garg to take over as Hyundai India's MD & CEO from January 1

Hyundai's lines up ₹45,000 cr India investment: 26 launches in 2030

IT firm Black Box targets 15% annual growth, aims for $2 bn revenue by FY29

IRB InvIT Fund raises ₹3,248 cr through institutional placement

Chalet Hotel launches premium lifestyle brand Athiva, eyes rapid expansion

Topics :Air IndiaStandard CharteredBank of IndiaAviation industry

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story