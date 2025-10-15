Lotte appoints Debabrata Mukherjee as MD for Havmor Ice Cream business

LOTTE India Corporation on Wednesday announced the appointment of Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Havmor Ice Cream business.

Mukherjee will head the Ice Cream Division under Havmor Ice Cream, according to a statement issued by Lotte India Corporation.

Lotte India Corporation is part of South Korean multinational food company Lotte Wellfood Co.

In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India's ice cream portfolio, steering innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream, the company said.

Mukherjee has over three decades of experience in leadership, business strategy, marketing and innovation. Prior to this, he served as the Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd. He has also held senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company across India, South Korea, and South-West Asia for 20 years.