Net office leasing in top 6 cities likely to sustain at record levels: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA on Thursday said net leasing of office space in the top six cities rose 14 per cent to 65 million sq ft last fiscal and the demand is likely to sustain during 2025-26.
In a statement on Thursday, ICRA said it expects the net absorption or leasing of office space in 2025-26 across the top six cities (Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune) to sustain at all-time high levels witnessed in the preceding year.
The demand is driven by Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) institutions, flex-space operators, and domestic Information Technology-Business Process Outsourcing (IT-BPM) firms.
Quoting data of PropEquity, ICRA said that the net absorption stood at a record 65 million square feet in 2024-25 (14 per cent YoY growth) across India's top six cities.
In the April-June quarter of this fiscal, 17 million sq ft of office spaces have been absorbed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app