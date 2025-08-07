Hinduja Group appoints Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance

Hinduja Group on Thursday said it has appointed Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance with effect from August 1, 2025.

Agarwal has nearly three decades of experience and has worked across multiple sectors, including agri inputs, infrastructure (power), FMCG, financial services, cement, metals, and banking payment services.

"With the Group's businesses entering a phase of strategic expansion, strong financial leadership is crucial," Amit Chincholikar, Group President- HR, Hinduja Group, said, adding, "we look forward to him contributing significantly to our next phase of development." Agarwal brings significant expertise in corporate finance, treasury, M&A, capital strategy, and investor relations.

Prior to joining Hinduja Group, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and has held leadership roles at Tata Power, Peepul Capital PE, AGS Transact Technologies, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, and ITC Limited.