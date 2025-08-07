Home / Companies / News / Hinduja Group appoints Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance

Hinduja Group appoints Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance

Hinduja Group is one of India's premier diversified and transnational conglomerates, employing about 200,000 people across 38 countries

Hinduja Group
Agarwal brings significant expertise in corporate finance, treasury, M&A, capital strategy, and investor relations. | (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hinduja Group on Thursday said it has appointed Anand Agarwal as Group President - Finance with effect from August 1, 2025.

Agarwal has nearly three decades of experience and has worked across multiple sectors, including agri inputs, infrastructure (power), FMCG, financial services, cement, metals, and banking payment services.

"With the Group's businesses entering a phase of strategic expansion, strong financial leadership is crucial," Amit Chincholikar, Group President- HR, Hinduja Group, said, adding, "we look forward to him contributing significantly to our next phase of development."  Agarwal brings significant expertise in corporate finance, treasury, M&A, capital strategy, and investor relations.

Prior to joining Hinduja Group, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals and has held leadership roles at Tata Power, Peepul Capital PE, AGS Transact Technologies, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, and ITC Limited.

Hinduja Group is one of India's premier diversified and transnational conglomerates, employing about 200,000 people across 38 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sumadhura Group invests ₹1,000 cr in Capitol Towers for commercial use

Fluctuating tariffs, geopolitical strains hit energy demand, margins: RIL

Travel aggregator MakeMyTrip targets 'Bharat' with GenAI travel assistant

Coal India allows thermal plants to trade surplus power in open market

Reliance unveils four tech-driven growth engines for future expansion

Topics :Hinduja GroupHinduja brothers

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story