Home / Companies / News / Nexgen Energia to invest Rs 3,000 cr to set up CBG plant in Gujarat

Nexgen Energia to invest Rs 3,000 cr to set up CBG plant in Gujarat

After the commencement of the CBG plant, it will start supplying compressed biogas directly to the CNG pumps, the company said

The company presented a proposal for its investments in the state during a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel
Press Trust of India Noida

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sustainable energy solutions company Nexgen Energia on Wednesday said it will invest around Rs 3,000 crore to set up a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in Gujarat.

The company presented a proposal for its investments in the state during a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

After the commencement of the CBG plant, it will start supplying compressed biogas directly to the CNG pumps, the company said.

"Nexgen Energia will invest more than Rs 3,000 crore and will set up a CNG Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Gujarat and apart from this, it will also set up EV units and other related setups in the state. A proposal for this has been presented to the Gujarat government, and soon, we will sign an MoU for this.

"Organic fertiliser that would be made in the process of making CNG from stubble and waste through the CBG plant, will be made available to the farmers from whom the stubble would be procured," Nexgen Energia MD Piyush Dwivedi said.

An investment of Rs 3,000 crore has been agreed upon in the combined projects (CBG and EV), and with the commencement of the CBG plant, the company would start CNG supply directly to the pumps, he added.

Nexgen Energia has already set up CBG plants in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. During the Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh, the company also proposed large-scale investments in the state, he added.

Also Read

Indian Biogas Association pitches for incentives to promote bio-fertilisers

Biofuel alliance can generate opportunities worth $500 bn in next 3 yrs

Proposed 5% biogas blending with LNG can cut imports worth $1.17 bn: IBA

RE India Expo to bring investments worth Rs 1,500 cr in biogas segment: IBA

Indian Biogas Association to investment Rs 30K cr for import reduction

United Spirits gets Rs 4.47 cr tax demand from Maharashtra authorities

Non-availability of pilots impact flight operations of Vistara: Report

China's Antfin offloads 2.1% of Zomato stake worth $341.5 million

CCI clears Ring Plus Aqua's 59% stake buy in Maini Precision Products

Moody's affirms 'Ba3' rating to Tata Motors, positive outlook post demerger

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sustainable firmsBiogasbiogas plantsGujarat

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story