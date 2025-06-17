Home / Companies / News / Google unveils Safety Charter to boost user security and prevent fraud

Google India on Tuesday announced the launch of a Safety Charter, a broad framework aimed at improving user safety online by blending artificial intelligence into cybersecurity. The Safety Charter, the company said, would focus on three aspects — protecting users from online fraud, strengthening enterprise and government cybersecurity, and embedding responsible AI into platform design and deployment.
 
“Building AI responsibly, an AI that works safely and ethically, is the goal,” said Heather Adkins, Vice President of Security Engineering and the Cybersecurity Resilience Officer at Google.
 
“Cybersecurity is not just about the elimination of malpractices and other scams, but also about enabling trust within users, to try and use cyberspace with safety in mind,” said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager at Google India.
 
This new Charter builds on DigiKavach, an India-first initiative launched in October 2023. Focused on real-time fraud detection, DigiKavach partnered with agencies like the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Sector (I4C) and civil society groups including CyberPeace Foundation and FACT to protect users from digital financial scams.
 
In just one year, DigiKavach and Google’s AI-led systems blocked over ₹13,000 crore in fraud attempts, flagged 20 times more scam domains and prevented 60 million high-risk app installs across 13 million devices, the company said in a presentation during the launch of the Safety Charter.
 
Google Messages intercepted over 500 million scam texts monthly. The programme reached 177 million people through scam alerts and safety content in multiple languages, Google said.

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle IndiaGoogle appstechnology industry

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

