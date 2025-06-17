Google unveils Safety Charter to boost user security and prevent fraud

Google India on Tuesday announced the launch of a Safety Charter, a broad framework aimed at improving user safety online by blending artificial intelligence into cybersecurity. The Safety Charter, the company said, would focus on three aspects — protecting users from online fraud, strengthening enterprise and government cybersecurity, and embedding responsible AI into platform design and deployment.

Google. “Building AI responsibly, an AI that works safely and ethically, is the goal,” said Heather Adkins, Vice President of Security Engineering and the Cybersecurity Resilience Officer at

“Cybersecurity is not just about the elimination of malpractices and other scams, but also about enabling trust within users, to try and use cyberspace with safety in mind,” said Preeti Lobana, Vice President and Country Manager at Google India.