Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NHAI raises concerns over MCD's advertising, parking on National Highways

NHAI raises concerns over MCD's advertising, parking on National Highways

In a recently held meeting, the central body's concerns were conveyed to the Delhi government, which has MCD's administrative control

road financing

"The NHAI has requested the MCD to remove the same (parking lot) several times, but no action has been taken," the highway authority said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) raised objections to a string of issues with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including outdoor advertising on highways and an illegal parking lot, officials said on Tuesday.

In a recently held meeting, the central body's concerns were conveyed to the Delhi government, which has MCD's administrative control.

"The MCD has been allotting space for advertisements and hoardings alongside national highways, which poses a safety risk to road users. The MCD may promptly remove all such advertisements," NHAI officials said during the meeting.

In response, the MCD said, "Outdoor Advertising Policy 2017, approved by the Supreme Court, applies to all of Delhi. The MCD is ready for joint inspection with the NHAI if any issue arises."  The MCD further argued that it is allocating space to the advertisers under the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957. "The policy itself contains all measures for traffic safety, including a structural stability certificate."  The NHAI stated, "As per the ministry's guidelines, advertisement hoardings are not allowed on national highways. Accordingly, the MCD may remove all the illegal hoardings. Outdoor advertising is a major source of revenue for the corporation."  The corporation also started an "illegal parking" near the Gandhi Nagar area in East Delhi, alongside the service lane of the newly constructed Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, the NHAI alleged.

 

"The NHAI has requested the MCD to remove the same (parking lot) several times, but no action has been taken," the highway authority said.

Also Read

Highway, Road

NHAI to consider public InvIT to widen investor base, include retail buyers

road financing

NHAI plans to launch public InvIT to increase overall investor base

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

PremiumNational highway

IRB Infra eyes road asset base of Rs 1.4 trn in three years: Senior exec

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks NHAI to act against highway encroachments, set up complaint portal

However, the corporation responded stating that the parking was permitted after obtaining a no-objection certificate from the traffic police.

"There was an illegal parking operation on the stretch. The MCD made it legal by floating the tender and allotted the license to the parking contractor with NOC from the Delhi Traffic Police. Parking is for 29 cars. If NHAI insists, the MCD is ready to cancel it subject to monitoring of NHAI for any illegal operation of parking at the stretch," the corporation said in response.

To resolve these issues, the NHAI proposed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the MCD to jointly maintain the parking lot.

The MCD expressed willingness to collaborate and conduct joint inspections if needed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian railways, rail accident, rail safety

Railway Ministry permanently cancels ₹402 cr Mathura-Vrindavan project

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India-EFTA trade pact to boost stable, predictable business ties: Goyal

Armed Man, Armed Person, Criminal, Peroson with Gun, Thief

LIVE news updates: 8 dead in school shooting in Austrian city of Graz

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court sets aside Delhi HC order of disqualifying NCISMC chairperson

gavel law cases

Karnataka HC denies interim relief to RCB's Sosale in stampede case

Topics : NHAI Delhi government MCD highway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon