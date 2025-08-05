Nayara exports first fuel cargo after EU sanctions, tanker heads to Oman

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has exported its first gasoline cargo since the privately-owned company was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18, according to four shipping sources and LSEG data.

The tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons (363,350 barrels) of gasoline, sailed on Monday, according to the sources and LSEG shipping data.

The vessel, sanctioned by Britain in June, is headed to Sohar, Oman, shipping data showed, although buyer details could not be verified. Mumbai-based Nayara Energy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A second vessel, the Sard, is currently at the western Indian port of Vadinar used by Nayara, set to lift about 43,000 tons of diesel, according to two sources and LSEG shipping data.