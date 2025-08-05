Nayara exports first fuel cargo after EU sanctions, tanker heads to Oman

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy has exported its first gasoline cargo since the privately-owned company was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18, according to four shipping sources and LSEG data.
The tanker Tempest Dream, carrying about 43,000 metric tons (363,350 barrels) of gasoline, sailed on Monday, according to the sources and LSEG shipping data.
The vessel, sanctioned by Britain in June, is headed to Sohar, Oman, shipping data showed, although buyer details could not be verified. Mumbai-based Nayara Energy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
A second vessel, the Sard, is currently at the western Indian port of Vadinar used by Nayara, set to lift about 43,000 tons of diesel, according to two sources and LSEG shipping data.
Nayara has been forced to reduce crude runs at its 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Vadinar due to difficulties in obtaining ships and selling fuel from the port in the wake of the sanctions, Reuters has reported.
Nayara, which runs 6,600 fuel stations in India, has approached state fuel retailers for domestic sale of products, industry sources have said.
It recently used tanker Leruo to move about 43,000 tons of diesel to Mundra port in western India, data from traders and Kpler shiptracking showed. The Leruo and Sard have been sanctioned by the EU since July and May respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
