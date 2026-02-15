Nisus Finance plans to set up ₹2,000 crore land fund, SM Reit platform

“While there is about 650–700 million square feet (msf) of Reitable space available, the amount of space that is under Reits is much smaller — less than 7–8 per cent of the total Reitable space. In our view, the larger footprint lies in small office space,” Goenka added.

According to CBRE, India’s SM Reit market is projected to exceed $75 billion, drawing from a pool of more than 500 msf of eligible office, logistics and retail assets. SM Reits control smaller properties valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore.

“Since one scheme under an SM Reit can only hold assets of up to ₹500 crore, we will do maybe four schemes to get ₹2,000 crore of assets in the market. That is the roadmap as far as India is concerned over the next 24 months,” Goenka said. Nisus is in the process of obtaining an SM Reit licence.