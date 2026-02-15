Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / Nisus Finance plans to set up ₹2,000 crore land fund, SM Reit platform

Nisus Finance plans to set up ₹2,000 crore land fund, SM Reit platform

AIF to scale up Dubai investments by Rs 16,000 crore over next year

Dr Amit Goenka, founder, chairperson, and managing director of Nisus Finance
premium
Dr Amit Goenka, founder, chairperson, and managing director of Nisus Finance
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 11:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Alternative investment firm Nisus Finance is planning to set up a ₹2,000-crore land fund this year, with an initial corpus of ₹1,000 crore, followed by another ₹1,000 crore next year. The company is also preparing to launch a small and medium real estate investment trust (SM Reit) platform worth ₹2,000 crore, a top executive said.
 
While accelerating the land fund and SM Reit plans, Nisus is aiming to double its assets under management (AUM), which stood at around ₹1,900 crore as of the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26) across Dubai and India, by the end of this year.
 
“As far as India is concerned, the strategy continues to be the last-mile financing or credit space and bridge financing or credit for development projects,” said Amit Goenka, founder, chairperson and managing director of Nisus Finance, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
Goenka said the firm is also planning to scale up investments in Dubai, with plans to deploy nearly ₹16,000 crore there over the next 12 months, focusing on ready, rented, freehold assets across commercial, retail, residential and industrial segments.
 
Nisus’ Dubai assets under management stood at over ₹1,000 crore (around $110 million) as of the first half of FY26 (H1 FY26). Goenka said the firm could scale up to $1.5 billion in assets before launching its next product, though supply constraints in Grade-A tenanted buildings could limit expansion.
 
For its land fund, Nisus will prioritise immediate developments such as warehousing, data centres, industrial parks and plotted development rather than townships.
 
“We will create a land fund that can acquire land parcels in key nodes and strategic locations, starting from Maharashtra across Mumbai and Pune to other opportunities along the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), Bengaluru-Hyderabad corridor, and such key locations where we see large infrastructure, including industrial and warehousing corridors. Mumbai 3.0 is a large driver,” Goenka said.
 
For its SM Reit plans, the firm will focus on small and medium enterprise (SME) office spaces and high-street retail, with the aim of giving access to high-quality but smaller assets to a larger investor pool.
 
“While there is about 650–700 million square feet (msf) of Reitable space available, the amount of space that is under Reits is much smaller — less than 7–8 per cent of the total Reitable space. In our view, the larger footprint lies in small office space,” Goenka added.
 
According to CBRE, India’s SM Reit market is projected to exceed $75 billion, drawing from a pool of more than 500 msf of eligible office, logistics and retail assets. SM Reits control smaller properties valued between ₹50 crore and ₹500 crore.
 
“Since one scheme under an SM Reit can only hold assets of up to ₹500 crore, we will do maybe four schemes to get ₹2,000 crore of assets in the market. That is the roadmap as far as India is concerned over the next 24 months,” Goenka said. Nisus is in the process of obtaining an SM Reit licence.
 
Speaking about return expectations, Goenka said land funds tend to be in the 30 per cent range in terms of internal rate of return (IRR). “If one is buying and selling in one year, they must make at least 1.3 to 1.5x of their investment. For SM Reits, the typical yield would be 8 to 10 per cent with a certain growth in rent yields and cap rate compressions over time,” he added.
 
Earlier, Nisus reported consolidated total income of ₹229.05 crore for Q3 FY26. Its profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹21.02 crore, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin for the same period was 20.81 per cent.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Apollo Hospitals redraws medical tourism map as Bangladesh share dips

Religare Enterprises announces demerger to unlock shareholder value

CNH India to resume US tractor exports; invest ₹1,800 cr after tariff cut

India market shows strong volume growth for Unilever, says CEO Fernandez

Lenovo India Q3 revenue grows 7% to ₹8,145 cr on AI, infra demand

Topics :REITsReal Estate alternative investmentindustrial corridors development

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story