NITES files complaint against TCS over forced transfer of employees

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) filed a complaint against Tata Consultancy Services over involuntary transfers of over 2,000 employees

New Delhi
Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) over involuntary transfers of over 2,000 employees.

The IT sector employee rights organisation has stated that the IT services company initiated the transfer of employees to different base locations without consulting them. According to a report in The Economic Times (ET), following the transfer, the employees are required to relocate to the new location within 14 days, or their salaries will be deducted.

This move comes as the IT services sector asks its employees to return to work on all days of the week. However, a senior industry executive described the transfer orders, which pertain largely to junior employees, as "routine".

In its complaint, the NITES wrote that TCS has been emailing employees to inform them about their transfer to Mumbai, among other locations. The emails from TCS state that the transfer is necessary due to business requirements, although no specific details were provided.

According to the ET report, TCS has asked employees to arrange their travel and accommodation independently and seek reimbursement later. TCS employees said those who resisted the transfer are facing action from the IT firm, which has locked them out of office systems.

NITES spokesperson Harpreet Singh Saluja said, "The employees who agreed to the transfer to new locations are sitting idle with no new projects. TCS argued that the transfers were needed for project requirements. TCS does not want to lay off employees because they would have to pay a retrenchment fee."

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 12:23 PM IST

