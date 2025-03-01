NLC India secures contract of 200 MW wind power project from SJVN

State-owned NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Saturday said it has bagged a contract from SJVN Ltd to develop and operate a 200 MW wind power project.

The project was secured through an e-reverse auction at a tariff of Rs 3.74 per kWh.

"The project is set to generate 526 MU of clean green power each year offsetting an equivalent amount of greenhouse gas emissions," a company statement said.

The company has a target to achieve 10 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"Winning this 200 MW wind project further strengthens our commitment to sustainable and clean energy solutions... Our investments in renewable energy will play a crucial role in strengthening India's green economy and meeting global climate commitments," Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, Chairman & Managing Director, NLC India Ltd said.

The company's renewable energy journey started with its 51 MW wind project in 2013.

This winning marks a significant expansion of NLCIL's wind energy portfolio, increasing its total wind power capacity to over 300 MW, including ongoing projects.

"The newly secured project will contribute to India's commitment to increasing non-fossil fuel-based power generation, in line with the National Green Energy Policy and the government's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030," the statement said.