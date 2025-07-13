Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NLC India in advanced talks with Russian govt firm for sourcing lithium

NLC India in advanced talks with Russian govt firm for sourcing lithium

The development assumes significance as India is taking measures to ensure a stable supply of lithium to meet the country's clean energy demand

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

India is focusing on exploring and developing lithium blocks both in the domestic market and overseas. (Representative Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-run NLC India is at an advanced stage of discussions with a Russian government-owned company for sourcing lithium from its mine in Africa.

The development assumes significance as India is taking measures to ensure a stable supply of lithium to meet the country's clean energy demand.

Sources privy to the development said that NLC India is in talks with a public sector company of Russia for equity participation in a lithium block in Mali, Africa.

India is focusing on exploring and developing lithium blocks both in the domestic market and overseas, as the demand for this critical mineral is growing, particularly from electric vehicle battery manufacturers.

 

NLC India's core business includes the mining of coal and lignite as well as power generation. The PSU has diversified into the renewable energy and coal mining business in India and abroad.

The company had bagged two critical and strategic mineral blocks in the fifth round of auction. It won two phosphorite and limestone blocks in the state of Chhattisgarh.

NLC India Ltd reported an over four-fold jump in its consolidated profit at ₹468.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. The company had posted a consolidated profit of ₹113.95 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India US Trade

US-India trade deal may cap tariffs below 20% as both sides continue talks

PremiumCanada and India

Crude connection: Refiners eye Canadian shores amid supply disruptions

Strait of Hormuz, ships, shipping

Cypriot shipping firms announce ₹10,000 cr investment in Indian shipping

tax

India's net direct tax receipts down 1.3%, corporate taxes slip 3.7%

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Pilot stage of internship scheme ending soon: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : NLC India Russia lithium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon